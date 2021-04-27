John Abraham’s 'Satyameva Jayate 2' Eid 2021 release postponed, avoids clash with Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

It has now been confirmed that the film's Eid release has once again been pushed. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Director Milap Zaveri, producers Nikkhil Advani and T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar have apparently decided to hold off the May 13 release of Satyameva Jayate 2.

The makers released a statement and said that the safety of the countrymen was more important than anything else and that the film will now release on a later date.

Earlier, Satyameva Jayate 2 was supposed to release on October 2, 2020. However, last year, due to the theatre shut down due to COVID 19 lockdown, the film's release was pushed.

The film is an official sequel to Satyameva Jayate and stars John in a double role alongside Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.