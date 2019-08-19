John Abraham's 'Batla House' set to cross Rs 50 Crore mark at Box office

New Delhi: John Abraham latest outing, 'Batla House' which opened to good reviews, performed remarkably well in its first weekend on the domestic box office.

The film which is set to cross the 50 crore mark, managed to mint Rs 47.99 crores over the weekend.

'Batla House,' which spread magic mostly in parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, earned around Rs. 15.55 crores on day one, 8.84 crores on day two, whereas 10.90 and 12.70 crores on day three and four, respectively.

Film critic Taran noted that the film, with an extended weekend, gathered momentum on day 3 and 4. However, it will have to maintain the pace on weekdays in order to compete with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Mission Mangal' which also released on August 15.