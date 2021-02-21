John Abraham's action-thriller 'Attack' to hit theaters on Independence Day 2021

The makers of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer action-thriller on Sunday announced the release date of their upcoming film 'Attack'. The movie will be released in theatres on August 13, 2021.

The 'Dostana' star took to Twitter and announced that the film will be released on Independence day weekend.

"'Attack' - a taut, action entertainer with a strong storyline...a genre I love! In theatres, this Independence Day..Release Date- 13th August, 2021," tweeted Abraham.