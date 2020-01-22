John Abraham to sport four distinct looks in 'Mumbai Saga'

The team of the film has now dropped John’s second look from the film, where he is seen wearing a polyester shirt with wide lapels and chappals, and is sporting a teeka on the forehead. When asked about John’s character in the film, and how the team finalized four different looks for the actor, Gupta said, “the idea was to show John in a different light. The film is set in the '80s, and we have stayed true to the era. John's character ages from mid-20s to the late-30s. This is one of the looks where he is seen wearing a polyester shirt with wide lapels and chappals, and is sporting a teeka on the forehead.” Sanjay Gupta also revealed that when John Abraham entered the set, he had nailed the demeanour of the gangster so well, that Bhushan Kumar, who is producing the film, thought that an actual gangster had come on set.

John Abraham also opened up about his preparation for Mumbai Saga, “this is my third collaboration with Sanjay. We have created a different language for this gangster drama.”

Mumbai Saga is a Gulshan Kumar presentation, and is backed by T-Series and White Feather Films production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sangiita Ahir and Anuradha Gupta.