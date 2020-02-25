John Abraham to produce biopic on Revathi Roy - the entrepreneur behind Asia's first all-women taxi service

Bollywood actor John Abraham will be co-producing the biopic on Revathi Roy, the much acclaimed social entrepreneur who started Asia's first all women taxi service 'Hey Deedee' and the first all women last mile delivery service.

John's JA Entertainment, Grewal's Red Ice Films and Anil Bohra's Vyka Entertainment are joining hands to co-produce Roy's biopic.

The film, which is currently in pre-production stage, will be directed by Robbie Grewal.

"I'm very happy that we are producing this very upbeat story that combines the best of entrepreneurial twists with an extremely dramatic personal life. Revathi's journey is that of a vivacious, funny, full of life, spirited woman who despite all odds has risen like a phoenix and has been continuously working towards empowering underprivileged women," John said.

The story of the film has been adapted from the book "Who is Revathi Roy" by Swati Lodha.