John Abraham says he is still 'struggling' and 'trying to make a mark' in Bollywood

Mumbai: John Abraham says he still considers himself an actor who is yet to make it big in Bollywood. He adds that he is still "struggling" and "trying to make a mark" in the industry.

"Honestly, at the risk of sounding humble -- which I don't want to -- I still believe I am struggling and trying to make a mark. I have told everyone on set that I am grateful to be on a film set. I have become more cognizant of it today than what I was back then," he told IANS.

The actor adds that he has grown a lot during these years in the industry.

"There was a sense of frivolity and a sense of casual callousness about my behaviour at the start of my career, where I wasn't scared of failure. Today, I am not scared but grateful for my journey. It teaches you a lot," he says.

The "Mumbai Saga" actor adds that he has been able to make it so far due to his conviction.

"Someone said only that I am the only model who has made it. But today, when I think about it, I think that's true and it's because of my choices and sense of self conviction. I only give myself a pat on my back and credit for where I have reached," he says.