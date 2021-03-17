John Abraham says actors opt for OTT release 'to save from the embarrassment of coming on big screen'

John Abraham is packing a punch with three theatrical releases this year, most recent being gangster drama "Mumbai Saga", and the actor-producer says he will "always" choose the big screen over streamers.

According to the 48-year-old star, it is important for the film industry to instill confidence in cinema owners as they open their theatres with adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, so that audience can once again look forward to the community viewing experience.

"For me, the joy is reaching out to common people through my films because we are here to entertain them. I want to make good films. I don't care about success and failure.

"I like to succeed in reaching out to more people. I want the audience to have that big screen experience. We lost that sense of big screen, heroism in films and 'Mumbai Saga' will bring that back," Abraham told PTI in an interview.

There is "general consensus that actors are palming off their not-so-good films" on OTT (over-the-top) platforms, he said.

"There are few actors who see their films and realise it is best to go on OTT directly to save from the embarrassment of coming on the big screen... Films are judged on every medium. (And) They are ripping apart films on OTT," he added.