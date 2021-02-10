John Abraham posts video of bike stunt, gets trolled for not wearing helmet

While many fans got excited with the teaser, several netizens pointed out he was not wearing a helmet.

"No safety," wrote a user, while another posted: "@thejohnabraham please wear a helmet."

"Helmet?," questioned a user, while another suggested: "U should wear hemet."

John will soon be back on the screen in "Satyameva Jayate 2". The Milap Zaveri directorial also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar, and is a sequel of the 2018 action drama, "Satyameva Jayate".