John Abraham in upcoming action-thriller ‘Tehran’; to release on Republic Day 2023

Maddock Films has delivered some memorable blockbuster and content rich movies like ‘Badlapur’, ‘Stree’, ‘Bala’, ‘Mimi’ and has never failed to entertain the audiences with its variety of offerings.

To add to their filmography, Maddock Films announces its next, an action-thriller ‘Tehran’ starring John Abraham, directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. The film is inspired by true events.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, John wrote, "Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran!"

The movie is slated to have a Republic Day release next year, 26 January 2023. A Maddock Films production in association with, Bake my Cake films, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

Besides that, John also has the upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns'.

Starring a powerful ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, the film is jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

The film, directed by Mohit Suri, is a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster 'Ek Villain', which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.

Besides that, John Abraham-starrer 'Attack', which was supposed to hit the silver screens in January, will now release on April 1.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh are also a part of the upcoming film.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:37 PM IST