John Abraham hands over social media accounts to NGOs helping COVID-affected, says 'time to extend ourselves to humanity'

Actor John Abraham announced on Friday that he has handed over his social media accounts to the NGOs he partners, so that they can help people with what they need as the country battles Covid.

Alia Bhatt, Sonu Sood and Bhumi Pednekar are other celebrities who have been trying to help out by putting out relevant information on their social media accounts.

The actor posted a note talking about the terrible situation in the country, and informed fans that all the content on his social media account will be imed at helping people with whatever they need.