John Abraham gifts Arshad Warsi a BMW bike worth Rs 12 lakh!

John Abraham is a bike enthusiast and that is no big secret. However, another actor who is equally interested in bikes and biking is Arshad Warsi. Arshad Warsi is the proud owner of a Ducati and an Indian scout. The two last worked together in Anees Bazmee‘s comedy film Pagalpanti that released in November 2019. According to reports, the two had endless chats about their shared interest in bikes, John Abraham even went ahead to gift Warsi a BMW F750 GS which costs Rs. 12 lakh.

Talking to a tabloid, Arshad Warsi said that John sent him the picture of a BMW F750 GS and asked him whether he liked it. Arshad thought that John wanted to add the bike to his collection, but got to know that John intended on buying it for him. Arshad asked him not to gift it, but he eventually sent it over. Arshad further said that it is typical of John to shower his near and dear ones with presents and does not even spend a penny on himself.