John Abraham flaunts BMW S 1000 RR worth Rs 22 lakh, calls it his 'new child'

John Abraham's love for superbikes is no secret and the actor has quite a collection of them. Abraham, who often expresses his love for his 'babies' on Instagram, took to the micro-blogging site to share a glimpse of his 'new child'.

The recent addition to his collection is a brand-new BMW S 1000 RR, which can cost between Rs 18.5 lakh to Rs 22.95 lakh. BMW Motorrad launched the S 1000 RR in India back in June 2019 and it's available in three variants - Standard, Pro and Pro M Sport.

"New sweet child of mine. ?#bmws1000rr #motorcycle #rideordie #liveforspeed," John wrote, sharing a video of his superbike.