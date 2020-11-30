John Abraham flaunts BMW S 1000 RR worth Rs 22 lakh, calls it his 'new child'

John Abraham's love for superbikes is no secret and the actor has quite a collection of them. Abraham, who often expresses his love for his 'babies' on Instagram, took to the micro-blogging site to share a glimpse of his 'new child'.
The recent addition to his collection is a brand-new BMW S 1000 RR, which can cost between Rs 18.5 lakh to Rs 22.95 lakh. BMW Motorrad launched the S 1000 RR in India back in June 2019 and it's available in three variants - Standard, Pro and Pro M Sport.
"New sweet child of mine. ?#bmws1000rr #motorcycle #rideordie #liveforspeed," John wrote, sharing a video of his superbike.
In the recent picture that John shared on social media, we can also spot a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade worth Rs 30 lakh.
His collection comprises of Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R – 1200 cc worth Rs 19.70 lakh, Aprilia RSV4 RF – 999 cc worth Rs 22.80 lakh, Yamaha YZF R1 – 998 cc worth Rs 19.24 lakh, Ducati Panigale V4 – 1103 cc worth Rs 21.87 lakh, MV Agusta Brutale 800 – 798 cc worth Rs 16.99 lakhs and a Yamaha Vmax 60th Anniversary Edition – 1700 cc worth a whopping Rs 24.94 lakh.
Meanwhile, on the work front, John has films like 'Mumbai Saga', 'Pathan', 'Satyameva Jayate 2', 'Ek Villain' and an untitled cross-border love drama in his kitty.
Makers of actor John Abraham's patriotic drama 'Satyameva Jayate 2' jhad recently announced that the film is all set to release on May 12, 2021, around Eid. Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the second installment of the superhit patriotic drama will see Abraham taking down corruption in Lucknow.
Abraham will also be teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for 'Pathan', which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand.
