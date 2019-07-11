Bollywood

John Abraham condemns use of coastal road and forest land for metro, slams Maharashtra Government

By PTI

Abraham touched upon the controversy surrounding use of Aarey Colony land for Metro-3 when asked about the issues he cares for as a Mumbai resident. He was speaking at the trailer launch of his film "Batla House".

