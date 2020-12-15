John Abraham Birthday Special: From real name to education - lesser-known facts about the actor

Actor John Abraham will turn 48 on December 17. Yes! it's unbelievable and he has clearly proved that age is just a number and still manages to make our hearts skip a beat with his looks.

John Abraham has come a long way since his first film, ‘Jism’ that hit the big screens in 2003. It sure doesn’t feel like its been all these years, especially with John looking like he does! However, the actor with his jaw-dropping performances in ‘Dhoom’ and ‘Madras Cafe’ has proved that he is much more than a pretty face and a hot body!