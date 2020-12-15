John Abraham Birthday Special: From real name to education - lesser-known facts about the actor

Actor John Abraham will turn 48 on December 17. Yes! it's unbelievable and he has clearly proved that age is just a number and still manages to make our hearts skip a beat with his looks.
John Abraham has come a long way since his first film, ‘Jism’ that hit the big screens in 2003. It sure doesn’t feel like its been all these years, especially with John looking like he does! However, the actor with his jaw-dropping performances in ‘Dhoom’ and ‘Madras Cafe’ has proved that he is much more than a pretty face and a hot body!
The actor who is a shy person has several interesting facts lined up. Sure, you know the handsome hunk and his but here’s a list of facts that (I can bet) has slipped away from your careful watch. So, ladies and gentleman presenting John Abraham: decoded.
1. Taken after his pops!
John Abraham's name is actually the reveers of his Father's name i.e. Abraham John.
2. Handsome and Intelligent
He had conceptualized a cell phone game and names it Velocity while in HIgh School. This was programmed later by a company named Small Devices.
3. Chaddi buddies with the boys!
Hritik Roshan, Uday Chopra, Abhishek Bacchan were his School mates as they studied in the same school- Bombay Scottish School.
4. Because the Gods were pleased
Famous Photographer Atul Kasbekar had once told him ,"If you clean your face , you can make up to be a combination of Four Super models Arjun Rampal, Robin Dev, Marc Robinson and Milind Soman
5.His equation with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor
As we all know how paparazzi refers to Arjun and Ranveer as Baba. According to Ranveer Singh, this was a nickname given to both the stars by John Abraham.
6. I’m not surprised!
He is one of the highly educated celebrities in Bollywood. He did his graduation in economics and holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Mumbai.
7. Always a fitness freak!
He was an enthusiastic runner. He had won accolades and prizes for 200m and 500m races.
8. A self-made man
He bought his first Bike at the age of 18, ( Yamaha Re 350) for Rs.17500
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)