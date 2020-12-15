John Abraham Birthday Special: Bollywood's OG muscle hunk and his love for dogs and bikes

John Abraham, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, is known to be an animal lover. John Abraham has reportedly been at the forefront in helping and engaging with various animal welfare organisations. Reports have it that the actor has been an active part of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). So, when an animal welfare organisation rescued a stray pup from an adverse situation, John Abraham went ahead and adopted it.

John is an ardent dog-lover and it shows. The actor has supported several animal welfare programs in the past, to raise awareness about stray animals.