John Abraham Birthday Special: Bollywood's OG muscle hunk and his love for dogs and bikes

John Abraham, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, is known to be an animal lover. John Abraham has reportedly been at the forefront in helping and engaging with various animal welfare organisations. Reports have it that the actor has been an active part of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). So, when an animal welfare organisation rescued a stray pup from an adverse situation, John Abraham went ahead and adopted it.
John is an ardent dog-lover and it shows. The actor has supported several animal welfare programs in the past, to raise awareness about stray animals.
Bollywood actor John Abraham has been named the Person of the Year for 2020 by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
In 2020, John had sent a letter urging e-retailer Quikr to stop trading in live animals. Over the years, he has teamed up with PETA India to push for a ban on animal circuses, speak up for Mumbai’s dancing monkeys, and star in an ad-campaign urging everyone not to keep birds in cages. He also adopted a community dog, urged authorities to stop illegal pig slaughter in Goa and put a football jersey on the auction block to benefit the organisations that help animals.
Apart from his spectacular acting on-screen, Bollywood actor John Abraham is also known for his love for bikes, and not just regular motorcycles. The whole Dhoom series, we secretly feel, was heavily inspired by the man himself.
His love for automobiles is widely known. All his six bikes together together costs more than Rs 1 crore.
Check out John Abraham's bike collection -
As per Reports, his bike collection consists of - Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R – 1200 cc worth Rs. 19.70 lakhs, Aprilia RSV4 RF – 999 cc worth Rs. 22.80 lakhs, Yamaha YZF R1 – 998 cc worth Rs. 19.24 lakhs, Ducati Panigale V4 – 1103 cc worth Rs. 21.87 lakhs, MV Agusta Brutale 800 – 798 cc worth Rs. 16.99 lakhs, Yamaha Vmax 60th Anniversary Edition – 1700 cc worth a whopping Rs. 24.94 lakhs.
The comment section of the video was filled with fans and fellow bike enthusiasts lauding the actor’s impressive possessions, many giving suggestions for additions to the collection and some also asking for a more detailed vlog-style tour.
