e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 08:26 AM IST

John Abraham and his wife Priya test positive for COVID-19

John revealed that he came in contact with a COVID positive person three days ago.
Asian News International
Advertisement

Mumbai: Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham and his wife Priya have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently home quarantined.

Announcing the news on his Instagram Story on Monday, John revealed that he came in contact with a COVID positive person three days ago.

He wrote, "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else." He further shared that they are experiencing mild symptoms.

"We are both vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up," he added.

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities including Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Shirodkar shared that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, actor Arjun Kapoor, his cousin and producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani tested positive for COVID-19. Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor was also diagnosed with coronavirus.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'I have mild symptoms, but...': Mrunal Thakur tests positive for COVID-19 'I have mild symptoms, but...': Mrunal Thakur tests positive for COVID-19
Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 08:27 AM IST
Advertisement