John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari's intriguing first look from Arjun Kapoor's cross-border love drama

Makers of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer untitled cross-border love drama, on Wednesday, dropped the first look poster of the characters portrayed by John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in the film.

Hydari took to Instagram to share the first look poster of the special characters which features the two seated on a staircase.

While John is seen sporting a turban, Aditi is seen wearing a ghagra and choli in the picture.

The duo will be seen portraying special roles in the film that revolves around Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's cross-border love story.