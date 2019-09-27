Jobless Imran Khan, a reason for wife Avantika Malik seeking divorce?

A couple of months ago there was a buzz that the ‘Delly Belly’ actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik, were planning to get separated and both were heading for divorce. But neither of them came ahead and opened up about these things. But one post from Avantika’s social profile is pointing out that there’s definitely something off with the two.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Imran's lack of work could have led to it. The source told the portal that since Imran had been jobless for a long time, he’s become irritable at small things which led to arguments and fights between the couple.

The source also said, “Imran has not faced much luck as an actor. After Katti Batti failed, offers started drying up and soon enough, he was left with no work. It's been four years that the actor is at home, doing absolutely nothing. He wanted to turn a director but that also has not taken shape the way he envisioned. He just did a small short with Dharma 2.0 and that's it.”