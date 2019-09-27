Jobless Imran Khan, a reason for wife Avantika Malik seeking divorce?

A couple of months ago there was a buzz that the ‘Delly Belly’ actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik, were planning to get separated and both were heading for divorce. But neither of them came ahead and opened up about these things. But one post from Avantika’s social profile is pointing out that there’s definitely something off with the two.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Imran's lack of work could have led to it. The source told the portal that since Imran had been jobless for a long time, he’s become irritable at small things which led to arguments and fights between the couple.
The source also said, “Imran has not faced much luck as an actor. After Katti Batti failed, offers started drying up and soon enough, he was left with no work. It's been four years that the actor is at home, doing absolutely nothing. He wanted to turn a director but that also has not taken shape the way he envisioned. He just did a small short with Dharma 2.0 and that's it.”
“He became really irritable and would react at the littlest of things. All their savings were getting used up and Avantika had to finally rely on her side of the family to support them. There were regular arguments between him and Avantika and their house became a debating platform each day.”
The source claimed that Avantika “couldn't take it anymore and realised that all these regular tiffs and fights were affecting their child Imaara.”
This then led to Avantika telling her family about the whole situation. The couple also tried to figure out the mess but failed to reconcile. “Both Imran and Avantika were fuming and they decided to take some time off their marriage and she moved out with the kid," said source added.
The couple dated for 8 years before tying the knot in 2011. Imran and Avantika have an adorable daughter Imara Malik Khan who was born on June 9, 2014.