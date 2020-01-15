Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai: Did Kareena Kapoor borrow husband Saif Ali Khan's 'Chef' costume?

One of the perks of getting married is sharing your spouse’s possessions. Be it clothes, accessories, phones, vehicles, etc. it all comes with a ‘jo tera hai woh mera hai’ sign (whatever is yours is mine). Seems like Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan could be following the same.

Kareena, who is known to hardly make a fashion faux pass, hasn’t really started 2020 on a stylish note. After making an appearance in a tacky leopard print suit, the actress was seen donning a white shirt with black trousers. The weird part is that her pristine white couture looked like that of a chef. Who knows, Kareena might have borrowed this one from her husband Saif, who starred in the movie titled ‘Chef’.