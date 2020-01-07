JNU violence: Deepika Padukone reaches JNU to express solidarity with the students

The 34-year-old actor, who is in the capital to promote her upcoming release "Chhapaak", said it is necessary for people to express their point of view to bring about change. "I feel proud to see that we aren't scared to express ourselves... I think the fact that we are thinking about the country and its future.... Whatever may be our point of view, it's nice to see," Deepika told NDTV India on Monday night.

"I feel proud about it that people are coming out -- be it on the streets or wherever they are -- they are raising their voice and expressing themselves as it is important. If we want to see change in life and society, it is important that a point of view be put forward," she said. "Chhapaak", directed by Meghna Gulzar, releases countrywide on Friday.

Meghna, 46, said she can feel the pain of the people even though she is not well versed with the issues. "Definitely there are thoughts. We live in the same society, so we will react. Unfortunately, we don't have full information as yet so making comments on the same is not our place. But there is pain, there is awareness. There is an uneasiness. "I hope that the peaceful environment or equilibrium is restored. We don't know what's the solution or the way to go about it. Both people and situation are torn, hope it gets fixed soon," she said.

Several Bollywood personalities have come out on the streets here and held peaceful protests against the attack on students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The protests were held on Monday evening at Mumbai's Carter Road Promenade.

Protesters included Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Zoya Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha, Rahul Bose, Swanand Kirkire, Reema Kagti, Dia Mirza, Sayani Gupta, Gauahar Khan, Saurabh Shukla and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. On Sunday, a masked mob had entered JNU campus in Delhi and assaulted students and teachers, leaving over 30 students injured. With Bollywood joining in the protests, photos and videos have taken over social media.

The celebrities themselves also shared a few pictures on social media. Sharing a photo from the peaceful protest, Richa Chadha tweeted: "Tricolour is the star. No one shall steal your thunder". "Masaan" director Neeraj Ghaywan shared a video of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj taking part at the silent protests against the JNU attack in Carter Road.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was snapped at the protest holding a placard which read: "Enough". The filmmaker shared the picture on Instagram.

(With inputs from Agencies)