'Jitna bolna hai bolo': Kirti Kulhari on being trolled for 'injecting COVID-19 vaccine' into person's veins

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari is all set for the release of her upcoming web-series "Human". The series is an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams.

Recently, Kirti shared a video on Instagram in order to create awareness around the COVID-19 vaccine. Dressed up as a doctor, her character in the series, she seemingly administers an injection into a person's veins.

Kirti captioned the video, "Have you got vaccinated??? #fightagainstcorona Dr. Saira Sabharwal is at it … #Human #thebakra @swapnil_makeupnhair P.S - pls relax … it’s a dummy injection which we use for shoots .. this video is for fun but also to convey the most important message of #covidvacccine."

However, once the video was shared on social media, a section of netizens schooled the actress that the vaccine is given on the shoulder.

When a fan defended by commenting, "Stop commenting sabko pata hai vaccination kahan deni hai krke, pehle unk caption pado... Aagaye bolne, bas tum sabko bolneka mauka chahiye rht,, aajate gyaan baatne @iamkirtikulhari,” the actress replied, "bolne do yaar.. better out than in.. aur phir yeh sab baahar nahi niklega toh kabzi bhi toh ho sakta hai… bolo bolo.. jisko jo bolna hai, jitna bolna hai bolo.."