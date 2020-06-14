'Jis mehfil ne thukraya humko, kyun us mehfil ko yaad kare...': Sushant Singh Rajput's 8 best dialogues

Popular Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in Mumbai on Sunday, confirmed Mumbai Police. He was found hanging at his flat in Bandra. "Mumbai Police is investigating and have not found any suicide note yet," said DCP Pranay Ashok.

According to police sources, the actor had breakfast in the morning and went inside his bedroom. His househelp knocked his door for long, however, when he did not respond they broke open then the door and found him hanging.

Reportedly, the actor was suffering from depression and was taking medication for the same.

Sushant was a part of critically and commercially acclaimed films including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.

He made his big-screen debut came in the year 2013 with Kai Po Che! Before making it big into Bollywood, he was the lead in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta.

Meanwhile, here are his 10 best film dialogues:

1. Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi ... tumhari koshish decide karti hai -- Chhichhore

2. Sache dost wohi hote hai ... joh achhe waqt mein aapki bajate hai ... aur jab mushkil waqt aata hai toh wohi chhichhore aapke darwaze par khade nazar aate hai -- Chhichhore

3. Jis mehfil ne thukraya humko, kyun us mehfil ko yaad kare ... aage lamhe bula rahe hai, aao unke saath chale -- PK

4. Success ke baad ka plan sabke paas hai ... lekin agar galti se fail ho gaye ... toh failure se kaise deal karna hai ... koi baat hi nahi karna chahta -- Chhichhore

5. Agar roze nahi rakhe ... toh phir Eid ka kya maza -- Raabta

6. Ek bowler wicket lega ... ek acha batsman kisi match mein aapke liye run banayega, kisi match mein nahi banayega ... lekin ek acha fielder har match mein aapke liye run bachayega -- M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

7. Pata nahi kya jaadu hai college life mein ... jahan anjaane milte hai aur dost ban jaate hai ... zindagi bhar ke liye ... aur aise waise dost nahi ... kutte dost -- Chhichhore

8. Ladkiyan na hero se nahi ... heere se pyar karti hai -- Raabta