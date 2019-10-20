Jio MAMI Movie Mela: Directors explain how they keep their cool on nutty sets

This year’s Jio MAMI Film Festival’s Movie Mela hosted actors, directors and producers from across the film industry. In a set of discussions with stars like Deepika Padukone and upcoming actresses like Ananya Pandey and Janhvi Kapoor, and other discussions that brought together filmmakers, the mela was a crazy one to say the least.

Flocking to the auditorium, what people wanted was a glimpse of Deepika, Alia and Kareena, all of whom were lined up to chat with Festival director Anupama Chopra, movie critic Rajeev Masand, and Producer-Director-Talk show host Karan Johar.

One session during the day that particularly caught our attention was the one where six eminent filmmakers chatted with Anupama Chopra and Rajeev Masand, letting the audience in on all their behind-the-scenes secrets: How they operate on a film set, how angry they get, and the few quirks they have.

We believe every filmmaker has quirks. Think Manoj Night Shyamalan, who has always been ahead of the game among Hollywood’s writer-directors, and Alfred Hitchcock, both of whom made doing cameos in their movies their signature. No one expects it, and the director shows up from nowhere as a character and throws a googly at the audience.

“Setiquette” was the word thrown around at the event to describe the batty filmmakers’ on-set behaviour. The audience, hoping to imbibe some of their own, as future directors and producers, listened with patience about the idiosyncrasies that underlie making it big. No jokes.

Konkona Sen who was on the panel, director of A Death in the Gunj, a film that explores the human psychology of a troubled soul, said mostly she called for “silence” on her film sets. Amar Kaushik, Director of Stree and Bala, said all he wanted was the “happiness of my crew” on sets.