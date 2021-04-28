Jimmy Shergill, 'Your Honor' crew booked for violating COVID-9 norms in Punjab

Actor Jimmy Shergill, director Eeshwar Nivas and 35 others have been booked for violating COVID-19 norms in Punjab. They were reportedly shooting for a web series in Ludhiana last night amid COVID-induced curfew in the state.
According to reports, Jimmy was shooting for his upcoming project, 'Your Honor 2', at Aarya Public School in Ludhiana. Over 100 people had gathered at the location and were seen flouting social distancing norms.
Jimmy, Eeshwar Niva and a few other crew members were arrested and were later released on bail.
The Punjab government had recently announced stricter curbs, including the closure of markets.
On Monday, the state government had ordered the closure of shops by 5 pm besides imposing a weekend lockdown and extending the night curfew by two hours.
The state government has said during the night curfew from 6 pm till 5 am, all non-essential activities will be prohibited.
The weekend lockdown will start from 5 am on Saturday till Monday 5 am. However, all essential activities will remain exempted.
Chemist shops and others dealing in the supply of essential items like dairy products, vegetables, fruits and the manufacturing industry have been exempted from the restrictions, subject to the adherence of the COVID protocols, it further said.
Meanwhile, Punjab on Tuesday reported 100 coronavirus deaths, the biggest fatality count in a day this year, as 5,932 fresh cases took the state's infection count to 3,51,282, according to a medical bulletin.
So far, 8,630 people have died from the infection in the state.
(With inputs from agencies)
