Jimmy Shergill, 'Your Honor' crew booked for violating COVID-9 norms in Punjab

Actor Jimmy Shergill, director Eeshwar Nivas and 35 others have been booked for violating COVID-19 norms in Punjab. They were reportedly shooting for a web series in Ludhiana last night amid COVID-induced curfew in the state.

According to reports, Jimmy was shooting for his upcoming project, 'Your Honor 2', at Aarya Public School in Ludhiana. Over 100 people had gathered at the location and were seen flouting social distancing norms.

Jimmy, Eeshwar Niva and a few other crew members were arrested and were later released on bail.