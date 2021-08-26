Jim Sarbh Birthday Special: Lesser-known facts about the 'Neerja' actor

The Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh was born on 27th August 1987 in Mumbai. He belongs to a Parsi family. Jim initially started with Alliance Theatre in Atlanta and ended up acting it many successful theatre projects.

He did remarkable work in Indian theatres as well. His major works are Rajat Kapoor's What's Done is Done, Rage Productions's The Glass Menagerie, Vickram Kapadia's The Merchant of Venice, Kalki Koechlin’s The Living Room.

Sarbh made his Bollywood debut with the film Neerja in 2016, he portrayed the character of a terrorist and the role got him noticeable attention from the viewers. He banged many awards for the film as ‘Best actor in a Negative Role’ including the ‘International Film Academy Awards’ and Stardust Awards.

He gained more popularity with his performances in Sanju and Padmaavat. Both the films were commercially and critically successful.

The actor is celebrating his 34th birthday on 27th August 2021. Here are some lesser-known facts about him.

1. He was listed in Forbes India’s 30 under 30 list in 2015 for his contributions to the Mumbai theatre industry.

2. Jim received total 6 nominations for his performance in the debut film ‘Neerja’ in the category of ‘Best Actor in a Negative Role’. Out of which he won 5 Awards.

3. His family moved to Australia, when Sarbh was three years old and came back to Mumbai when he was eight, where he attended the American School of Bombay.

4. He completed his undergraduate degree in Psychology from the Emory University, United States of America.

5. Initially people made fun of him for his Hindi accent. He worked hard on his speech.

6. Jim Sarbh hails from the family who are the oldest art promoters of India. He is the grandson of one of India’s pioneering gallerists, Kali Pundole.

7. Apart from acting, he is also indulged in direction and production.

8. Jim has also done short films Mama’s Boys by Akshat Verma, and Like Summer Like Rain by Gouri Dutt.

9.He is a renowned theatre artist and immensely loves to be on the stage.

10.According to the report of Celebgag.com, Jim Sarbh's net worth is estimated to be Rs 14.23 crore ($1.9 Million). Which is apprehensive of his appearances in films, web series and plays.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 03:48 PM IST