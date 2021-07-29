'Jija aur didi ko samjhao': Shamita Shetty gets trolled after sharing cryptic post amid Raj Kundra controversy

Actress Shamita Shetty, who recently came out in support of her sister Shilpa Shetty amid her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in porn films case, on Thursday shared a note about strength.

Shamita took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie and shared a cryptic note in the caption.

It read: "Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. 'You got this .. keep going '. You can’t control how other people receive your energy . Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment .. which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible . "