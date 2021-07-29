'Jija aur didi ko samjhao': Shamita Shetty gets trolled after sharing cryptic post amid Raj Kundra controversy

Actress Shamita Shetty, who recently came out in support of her sister Shilpa Shetty amid her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in porn films case, on Thursday shared a note about strength.
Shamita took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie and shared a cryptic note in the caption.
It read: "Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. 'You got this .. keep going '. You can’t control how other people receive your energy . Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment .. which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible . "
The post received some not so nice reactions on social media and several users trolled her in the comments section.
"Jija ji kese he aapke," wrote a user and added laughing emojis.
Another commented: "Apne jija aur didi ko samjhayo ki aise ashleel kam nahi kara kare"
A user asked, "Jija ki movie m audition Dene jaarahi ho aap?"
For those unversed, actress Gehana Vasisth had recently claimed that Raj Kundra was planning to launch a new app and had cast his wife Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty in an upcoming project.
Recently, Shamita penned a note for her sister Shilpa Shetty, whose much-awaited comeback movie 'Hungama 2', released on Disney+ Hotstar last week.
Shamita took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of Shilpa's movie 'Hungama 2' and urged her fans and followers to watch it.
Sharing the poster, Shamita penned a heartfelt note for Shilpa and assured her that 'this too shall pass'.
"All d best my darling Munki for the release of ur film Hungama after 14 years. I know Uve put in a lot of effort into this one.. the entire team has !.. love you and with you ALWAYS Uve gone through a lot of Ups n downs in life and one thing I know for sure .. Uve emerged stronger!... this too shall pass my darling . All the best to the entire team of #hungama2 only on @disneyplushotstar @disneyplushotstarvip," Shamita wrote.
Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai Police in a case pertaining to alleged production and distribution of porn films. On Tuesday, a magistrate's court in Mumbai remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.
Kundra had filed a bail plea, but the court rejected it on Wednesday.
