Jiah Khan's mother on Sushant Singh Rajput's death says 'Bollywood has to wake up, bullying is also kind of killing'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has shocked the nation and has also sparked an outrage on social media about the practice of bullying and nepotism in Bollywood. On Wednesday, in a video released by SpotBoye, late actress Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Amin said that the practice of bullying in Bollywood needs to stop. She also made some serious allegations on Salman Khan for trying to sabotage the probe of her daughter's death.

In the video, she says, "My condolences to Sushant Singh’s family. It is very heartbreaking, it is not a joke. Bollywood has to change, Bollywood has to wake up. Bollywood has to completely demolish bullying. And I have to say bullying is also kind of killing somebody."

Actress Jiah Khan, who starred in ‘Nishabd’ and ‘Ghajini’, committed suicide on June 3, 2013. The actress’ then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was arrested for abetting her suicide on June 10, 2013. In the video, Rabia also claimed that Salman Khan had requested the CBI officer -- who was in charge of the case- to not 'harrass' and 'interrogate' Sooraj.