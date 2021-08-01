Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi's abetment trial moved to CBI court, actor says 'there will be light at end of this tunnel'

The trial against actor Sooraj Pancholi, in suicide case of his ex-girlfriend and actress Jiah Khan, will be heard by the Central Bureau of Investigation court after eight years. Sooraj Pancholi, the prime accused in the case, was the live-in partner of Jiah and has been booked for abetting her suicide and sexual assault.
The actor, who has been waiting for the trial to commence for eight years, in a recent interview said that he is 'satisfied' that the case will now be heard by CBI Court.
In an interview with ETimes, Sooraj said that the case should have been in the special CBI Court from the beginning. However, he's finally 'a little satisfied' and hopeful that justice will be served. The 'Hero' actor said that he's ready to be penalized if he's found guilty, but otherwise he deserves to be free from the charges.
Pancholi also spoke about how difficult this period has been for him and added that he trusts "there will be light at the end of this tunnel."
The actor, who feels that the case has created a wrong 'perception' of him in the industry, said that his family has been his biggest support during the 'tough' period. Pancholi added that he wants to move forward and forget the experiences he has had.
"My family is hopeful that the CBI Court will at least be expeditious with the case," he was quoted as saying.
Jiah committed suicide in 2013, by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her Juhu residence in Mumbai. She was 25.
The death was ruled as suicide by Mumbai Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In 2018, a court in Mumbai charged Sooraj Pancholi with abetting Khan's suicide.