Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi's abetment trial moved to CBI court, actor says 'there will be light at end of this tunnel'

Pancholi also spoke about how difficult this period has been for him and added that he trusts "there will be light at the end of this tunnel."

The actor, who feels that the case has created a wrong 'perception' of him in the industry, said that his family has been his biggest support during the 'tough' period. Pancholi added that he wants to move forward and forget the experiences he has had.

"My family is hopeful that the CBI Court will at least be expeditious with the case," he was quoted as saying.

Jiah committed suicide in 2013, by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her Juhu residence in Mumbai. She was 25.

The death was ruled as suicide by Mumbai Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In 2018, a court in Mumbai charged Sooraj Pancholi with abetting Khan's suicide.