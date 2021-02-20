Jiah Khan birth anniversary: When 'Housefull' actress said Sajid Khan was 'worst director', 'made my life completely hell'

Actress Jiah Khan's sister Karishma recently levelled sexual harassment allegations against filmmaker Sajid Khan in BBC's three-part docuseries - ‘Death In Bollywood’.
While the late actress' sister's video from the series, which has only been released in the United Kingdom, has made it to the internet, an old video is also going viral.
In a press conference during the promotions of 'Housefull', Jiah had jokingly said, “Can I say bad things about you Sajid, he’s the worst director I’ve ever worked with, made my life completely hell.”
Jiah featured in the multi-starrer comedy ‘Housefull’ which was helmed by Khan and also starred A-listers like Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Randhir Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Malaika Arora.
Jiah committed suicide in 2013, by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her Juhu residence in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, in BBC's docuseries, Karishma shared Jiah's account of the harassment and stated, “It was rehearsal, she was reading the scripts and he asked her to take off her top and her bra. She didn’t know what to do, she said ‘the filming hasn’t even begun yet and this is happening.’ She came home and cried.”
“She said, ‘I have a contract, and if I leave, he’ll sue me and slander my name and if I stay then I’ll be sexually harassed, it is a lose lose situation.’ So, she did do the film.”
Sharing her own ordeal of Sajid making sexual advances at her, she revealed that Jiah stood up in defence.
She said, “I remember going to Sajid Khan’s house with my big sister and I remember being around the kitchen table, must’ve been like 16 at this stage. I was just wearing a strappy top and was leaned at the table and he was sort of staring and said ‘Oh she wants sex’. My sister Jiah immediately jumped to my defence and said ‘No what are you talking about’, and he said, ‘Look at the way she’s sitting’.
“My sister said, ‘No she’s innocent, she’s young, she doesn’t know what she wants.’ And then we left shortly after that.”