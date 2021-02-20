Jiah Khan birth anniversary: When 'Housefull' actress said Sajid Khan was 'worst director', 'made my life completely hell'

Meanwhile, in BBC's docuseries, Karishma shared Jiah's account of the harassment and stated, “It was rehearsal, she was reading the scripts and he asked her to take off her top and her bra. She didn’t know what to do, she said ‘the filming hasn’t even begun yet and this is happening.’ She came home and cried.”

“She said, ‘I have a contract, and if I leave, he’ll sue me and slander my name and if I stay then I’ll be sexually harassed, it is a lose lose situation.’ So, she did do the film.”

Sharing her own ordeal of Sajid making sexual advances at her, she revealed that Jiah stood up in defence.

She said, “I remember going to Sajid Khan’s house with my big sister and I remember being around the kitchen table, must’ve been like 16 at this stage. I was just wearing a strappy top and was leaned at the table and he was sort of staring and said ‘Oh she wants sex’. My sister Jiah immediately jumped to my defence and said ‘No what are you talking about’, and he said, ‘Look at the way she’s sitting’.

“My sister said, ‘No she’s innocent, she’s young, she doesn’t know what she wants.’ And then we left shortly after that.”