Jiah Khan Birth Anniversary: 10 big revelations from the BBC docuseries 'Death in Bollywood'

Nafisa Rizvi Khan, popularly known as Jiah Khan was born on 20th February 1988 in New York to Ali Rizvi Khan and former Bollywood actress Rabiya Amin. Jiah's father abandoned his family when she was just 2 years old.

The actress was all set to make her debut with 'Tumsa Nahi Dekha' when she was just 16 years old but things didn't work out. She made her debut with the controversial film 'Nishabdh' opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Jiah did a number of successful films in Bollywood. Her untimely demise shocked the country and a lot of speculations were made around her alleged suicide.

Recently, BBC released 'Death in Bollywood', an investigative documentary on Jiah's death. These are the big revelations made in the documentary-

According to Jiah's family, the police never found the tracksuit that Jiah was seen wearing on CCTV just 15 minutes before her death.

Authorities soon concluded that Jiah had been driven to suicide by her boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi.

Jiah’s mother Rabia hired a private forensic investigator, who raised questions about the forensic evidence and suggested that the police may have been too quick to conclude that this was a suicide.

After her death, the family find a letter in the flat which they believe was written from Jiah to her boyfriend. Media and police termed it a suicide note. But the family claimed that the police have jumped to the wrong conclusions.

Later, Khan’s sister Karishma levelled sexual harassment allegations against filmmaker Sajid Khan. She said that the Houseful director asked Jiah "to take off her top and her bra. She didn’t know what to do, she said ‘the filming hasn’t even begun yet and this is happening.’ She came home and cried.”

Jiah Khan’s family say that the investigation was never completed. Judges transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation after the case was investigated by Mumbai Police.

Both, Police and CBI concluded that Jiah had died by suicide and was driven to it by her boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi.

Jiah’s family commissioned a legal case review from a British law firm. It concluded that there were faults with the investigations at various stages. Vital evidence might have been missed.

Sooraj Pancholi denied his involvement in the suicide and claimed that Jiah was under pressure from a young age and suffered mental health problems before they met due to which she committed suicide.

The air around the case has not cleared thus far.