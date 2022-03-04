Jhund: 5 reasons to watch Amitabh Bachchan's film based on an inspiring real-life story

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund', based on the life of renowned Nagpur-based football coach Vijay Barse, hit the big screens on Friday (March 4).

The sports drama has received positive reviews from critics and the audience.

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film also features 'Sairat' actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

Here are five reasons to watch 'Jhund':

1. Inspiring real-life story

The story of the film is based on noted football coach Vijay Barse's life and how he reportedly made slum children star footballers of today. Vijay has been training kids for the last 20 to 30 years. He had earlier shared that while working as a sports teacher at Nagpur’s Hislop College in the early 2000s, he once spotted a few kids as they were kicking a broken bucket. He offered them a football, and they happily accepted. He had also shared how he used all his salary into this mission to make slum children into a great footballer.

2. Amitabh Bachchan's performance

In the film, Big B will be seen essaying the role of a football coach who motivates slumkids and brings a positive influence in their lives. He takes it upon himself to better the lives of the kids by giving them a concentrated purpose. The megastar will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the film.

3. Ajay-Atul's music

Renowned singer and composer duo Ajay-Atul has time and again won the hearts of everyone with their music. Ever since the makers released the trailer of 'Jhund', there has been much anticipation about its soundtrack. The title track of the film, 'Aaya Ye Jhund Hai', has already uplifted the mood of the audience and has gotten them grooving. Sung by Atul Gogavale and composed by Ajay-Atul, the song became an instant hit. The duo has also impressed with the second song of the film 'Lafda Zala'.

Listen to the full album of 'Jhund' here

4. 'Sairat' actors Rinku and Akash

The film also stars Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, who rose to fame with thier Marathi film 'Sairat'. Their chemistry in the movie was loved by all. The actors have reunited after nearly six years and fans are quite excited to see them together on the big screens once again.

5. A theatrical release

'Jhund' was announced almost two years back and the first-look poster of the film was shared by the makers in January 2020. Ever since, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screens. It is also one of the first few Bollywood films to have a theatrical release amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the Maharashtra government has also eased coronavirus-related restrictions in 14 districts and cinema halls and theatres will now function at 100 percent capacity.

