Jersey: Shahid Kapoor's sports-drama set for Diwali release, to hit theatres on November 5

After wrapping up the shoot of Shahid Kapoor starrer sports-drama 'Jersey,' during the coronavirus pandemic, makers of the flick are all set to bring the film in theatres around Diwali festivities on November 5.

Kapoor made the announcement about the release of his much-awaited film on Instagram on Sunday by sharing a picture of himself dressed in the cricket gear.

"JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021.The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM," he wrote in the caption.