'Jennifer Lopez put up a naked picture on her 50th birthday': Milind Soman reacts to backlash over nude photo

Model-actor Milind Soman, who was recently booked for obscenity after he posted a nude picture of himself, has reacted to the backlash he received on social media.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Soman addressed the controversy that the trailer of 'Paurashpur' courted for its erotic scenes. The actor, who's awaiting the release of the ALTBalaji series, said that the line between art, vulgarity and obscenity is subjective and changes everyday.

Speaking about his controversial nude picture, Soman said, "Today, the internet is there. Like, when someone tells me, ‘Oh, you uploaded a naked picture!’ Yes, uploaded where? On Instagram, which has not removed it, so they don’t care. If you search #naked on Instagram, there will be more than 10 million photographs. So, you have to decide. You hashtagged naked and pressed the search button, that is your choice. If you don’t do it, you won’t see it."