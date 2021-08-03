Jeetendra to play a cameo in season 2 of Ekta Kapoor's 'Apharan: Sabka Katega'

Veteran actor Jeetendra is all set to play a cameo in the second season of the web series 'Apharan: Sabka Katega'.

Taking to Instagram, producer Ekta Kapoor, who is Jeetendra's daughter, shared a new look of the 'Tohfa' star from the upcoming season of the crime project.

In the image, Jeetendra can be seen donning a white T-shirt paired with a cream-coloured jacket.

"@tansworld ne kiya inka 'Apharan'. Coming soon," Ekta captioned the post.