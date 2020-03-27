Jeetendra predicted the 'hairy situation' we would face if salons remained shut during lockdown

With the 21-day lockdown dismissing salons and beauty parlours as non-essential services, most of us have hopped on YouTube tutorials to learn how to groom ourselves.

From haircuts, to DIY beauty treatments, a lot of content has been made available on social media to consume already. However, television Czarina Ekta Kapoor had a hilarious take on this ‘hairy situation’.

Ekta shared a video meme featuring her father and veteran actor Jeetendra from his film ‘Hatim Tai’. The video shows a woman who sort of looks like an ape.

The original meme suggests what will happen if girls meet their boyfriends after lockdown, since all the salons are closed as of now. Kapoor captioned the video as, “Faaab N fav film of my dad in my childhood #hatimtai”