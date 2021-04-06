Jeetendra Birthday Special: Best movies of Bollywood's 'king of dance'

Jeetendra as many of you know is an Indian actor and producer and is known for his famous dance moves and stellar acting. He was born on April 7, 1942. He was awarded a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in
2003 and the Screen Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006. He is one of the most successful film stars in the Bollywood Industry. He is also the father of Ekta Kapoor and Tushaar Kapoor.
On his birthday today, let us look back at some of his best movies:
1. Aadmi Khilona Hai:
It is a dramatic film and it highlights the importance of family over money. In the movie, Vijay(Jeetendra) and Ganga live happily with Vijay's brother Sharad. When it is revealed that Sharad's wife Poonam cannot conceive, Ganga makes the ultimate sacrifice and gives Poonam her own child. This movie was directed by J.Om Prakash.
2. Tohfa:
It is a tale of misunderstandings caused out of love. Sisters Janaki and Lalita fall for Ram(Jeetendra) who is their mutual friend. When Lalita learns that Janaki loves Ram, she steps back and allows her sister to marry him. This movie was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao.
3. Haisiyat:
This is a dramatic film that depicts the conflicts that arise when you mix business with pleasure. Union leader Ram(Jeetendra) is also married to his boss. When there is a conflict between the management and the workers, Ram must decide if his duty lies toward his wife or towards his union and the workers. This movie was directed by Dasari Narayana Rao.
4. Mera Saathi:
This is an action-drama film and it shows how you have to give others the same chances that you are given in life. This movie tells the story of a dreaded goon(Jeetendra) who is transformed by a girl who seeks shelter in his home. Happily married, their world turns upside down when their daughter elopes with a cheat. This movie was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao.
In these films, Jeetendra plays a romantic over a good guy and we're all in favour of it.
