Jeetendra Birthday Special: Best movies of Bollywood's 'king of dance'

Jeetendra as many of you know is an Indian actor and producer and is known for his famous dance moves and stellar acting. He was born on April 7, 1942. He was awarded a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in

2003 and the Screen Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006. He is one of the most successful film stars in the Bollywood Industry. He is also the father of Ekta Kapoor and Tushaar Kapoor.



On his birthday today, let us look back at some of his best movies:



1. Aadmi Khilona Hai: