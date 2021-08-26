'Jealous and obsessed with me': KRK says Manoj Bajpaayee reminds him of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darr' character

Actor Kamaal R Khan on Thursday once again took a jibe at actor Manoj Bajpayee, who filed a criminal complaint against Khan for posting an alleged derogatory tweet against him.

KRK tweeted: "If a person goes all the way from Mumbai to Indore, obtains a temporary residence proof and file a case against you, so just imagine that how much he hates you? How much obsessed he is? Mujhe Toh #Darr film ka #SRK Yaad Aa Gaya!"

The self-proclaimed film critic also spoke about comedian Sunil Pal's comments about Manoj Bajpayee's web series ' The Family Man'.

"Sunil Pal said same thing about web series #Familyman2 whatever I said. But Manoj Bajpayee doesn’t mind, if Sunil says something. And Manoj is having Big problem, if I say something. It’s proof that Bollywood people are jealous and obsessed with Me Me Me #thebrandKRK!" read his tweet.

For the unversed, Pal had passed scathing remarks against Manoj and said that he 'hates' the actor.

Bajpayee on Tuesday filed a criminal defamation complaint against Kamaal Rashid Khan alias KRK in an Indore court under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation) for posting an alleged derogatory tweet against him.

Reacting to the same, KRK had tweeted, "I haven’t received any notice till now but media says that Manoj Bajpayee has filed a defamation case against me in Indore? When Manoj is living in Mumbai then why he went to Indore to file a case? He doesn’t trust @MumbaiPolice and judiciary? You all know who is from Indore?"

"And who asked Manoj to file case from Indore to harass me instead of Mumbai. Dadu ji you can’t save your career by harassing me. You are making entire Bollywood to gang up against me to stop me from reviewing ur films but it won’t work. I will still review ur all films," he had added.

Earlier, Salman Khan had filed a defamation suit against KRK.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 07:15 PM IST