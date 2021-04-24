Jaya Prada recalls how Amitabh Bachchan came up with iconic step in 'De De Pyaar De'

Veteran actress Jaya Prada has recalled an amusing incident about how megastar Amitabh Bachchan had performed the De De Pyar De song despite burning his hand.

While speaking on the set of Indian Idol 12, the actress lauded a contestant after he performed on the song.

She also recalled how Big B made it a style by keeping his injured hand in the pocket and danced to the song from the 1984 film, Sharaabi.

She added that the song needed a lot of acting, however, owing to some previous shooting sequence, Amitabh Bachchan got his hand burnt due to firecrackers.

Calling Bachchan a legend, she further said that the megastar knows how to take advantage of all the situations. "He came up with an idea. He decided to keep the hand wrapped in bandage in his pocket and used the other hand for performing the sequence," she revealed.