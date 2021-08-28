'Jaya Ma, MGR created fireworks on screen, I wanted that magic to be authentic': Kangana Ranaut on 'Teri Aankhon Mein' song

Actress Kangana Ranaut has paid a tribute to Jayalalithaa and MGR with Arvind Swami in the upcoming 'Thalaivii' song 'Teri Aankhon Mein'.

The teaser of the second song from 'Thalaivii' 'Teri Aankhon Mein' was recently launched. It showcased Kangana as Jayalalithaa the actress with Arvind Swami as MGR.

Talking to Mid-Day, Kangana expressed that the song 'Teri Aankhon Mein' is a tribute to the iconic actors of Tamil cinema. She also said that to recreate the iconic moments from Jayalalithaa's songs, she watched her tracks closely and observed her movements.

Kangana said, "Jaya Amma’s songs are significant because they are part of pop culture. This song is an amalgamation of those tracks. Jaya Ma and MGR gave 60 to 70 songs together. They worked together for decades, but we had to crack it in the span of four days. In a day, I would go through several looks and hairstyles."

Further, she revealed that trying on several looks in a day was taxing. However, Kangana claimed that she wanted the magic of Jayalalithaa and MGR to look 'authentic' on screen.

She further told the daily, "The two forces of Tamil cinema created fireworks on screen, and I wanted that magic to be authentic."

The actress even revealed that the song 'Teri Aankhon Mein' was shot just before she was about to begin shooting for second half of the film for which she had to put on weight.

Kangana revealed that the director of 'Thalaivii' ensured she was well fed. She said, "We were on the brink of shooting the second hour of the film. My director took it upon himself to make sure I was well-fed. His mother’s handmade meals came in three tiffins."

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 03:18 PM IST