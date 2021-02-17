Jaya Bachchan to make an onscreen comeback after 7 years with Marathi debut: Report

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan who had immersed herself in politics over the years, is reportedly going to make an onscreen comeback.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Jaya will make her Marathi debut as she resumes acting. The film will be directed by renowned Marathi director Gajendra Ahire.

Ahire has helmed over 50 Marathi films including "Shevri", "Anumati" and "The Silence" among others.

With films like "Guddi", "Abhimaan" and "Mili", Jaya became synonymous with roles that exuded innocence. Then there were titles like "Silsila", "Chupke Chupke", "Koshish" and "Sholay", where she displayed her range as an actor.

She was last seen in the 2013 film "Sunglass" - a bilingual Indian comedy thriller film written and directed by Rituparno Ghosh.

Jaya also made a cameo in the 2016 film "Ki & Ka" starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

The actress is also a star campaigner of the Samajwadi Party.

In 2020, Jaya spoke in Parliament against the vilification of Bollywood by insiders. She sought government support for the film industry and also attacked those tarnishing the image of the entertainment world.

Her comments in the country's supreme law-making body were welcomed by several top Bollywood personalities but also attracted the ire of many others.