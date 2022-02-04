Jaya Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine: Reports

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, she is currently under home quarantine.

According to a report in ETimes, Jaya Bachchan tested positive earlier rthis week. The report further stated that after the veteran actress tested positive, the shoot of her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', directed by Karan Johar, was postponed.

However, a source close to the production informed the publication that all COVID-19 rules and regulations are being followed and Karan is still shooting for the film.

A few days back, Jaya Bachchan's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Shabana Azmi had also tested positive and is in isolation at home.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared her health update with her fans and followers.

"Have tested positive for Covid today Have isolated myself at home and Request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi essaying pivotal parts. Previously, the team had extensively shot for the film in Delhi.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 07:52 PM IST