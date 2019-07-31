Jaya Bachchan receives flak for laughing amid protests for Unnao rape survivor's justice

Former actress and politician Jaya Bachchan along with a group of other politicians recently gathered in Delhi to protest the accident of Unnao rape survivor, who is now in critical condition. However snaps from the event show them smiling and laughing, which has spiked hate among netizens.

Many Bollywood actors took to their social media to condemn the accident that is allegedly staged by BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar from Uttar Pradesh, who was accused of raping the teenager in 2017. Samajwadi Party and All India Trinamool Congress MPs staged a protest over the car accident by gathering in front of the Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament premises.

Snaps and clips for the protest have left netizens unhappy one user commented, "The seriousness of their protest against #UnnaoCase is reflecting in their smiles." Another one wrote, "These smiling and laughing faces do not show any protest against crime, it is just their political propoganda."