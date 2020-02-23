Jaya Bachchan is every Indian mom ever as daughter Shweta exhibits her fashion label

Shweta Bachchan who embarked her journey in Bollywood as a fashion entrepreneur, held a grand runway show on Sunday evening, exhibiting her collaborative couture with designer Monisha Jaising.
Shweta and Monisha’s venture ‘MxS’ is a luxury prêt label which specialises in ready to wear outfits.
Shweta came forth sporting an embellished denim jacket that had the portrait of her father and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.
While the audience and eminent personalities from the fashion fraternity lauded Shweta’s attempt, it was her mother and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan who couldn’t hold back.
In the pictures below, Jaya, like every Indian mom went ahead to hug her daughter and express how proud she was of her accomplishments.
In August 2018, when Shweta launched her label, senior Bachchan shared the news on his Twitter account by writing, “"T 2886 -"MxS", luxury prêt label; born from a partnership between 2 unique & creative minds, Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. F A S H I O N J U S T G O T F A N C I E R"
Shweta Bachchan, who has reportedly stayed distant from her husband Nikhil Nanda is rumoured to have called it quits ever since she came back to Mumbai.
Shweta and Nikhil married in 1997, and have two children - daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda. There have been multiple reports, including one in IBTimes stating that the two have separated and that they didn’t opt for a divorce since it would hamper the Bachchan family’s reputation.
While there hasn’t been any official statement on the same yet, the question will remain afloat until the answers have been found to put rumours to rest.
