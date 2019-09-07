Jaya Bachchan is every Indian mom as she dusts off Abhishek Bachchan’s clothes in latest video

Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan was recently spotted together at the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Fashion Show and later at Soho house for another event. The Mother-Son duo has always been spotted together at several occasion, and an inside video from one of the event shows the two have the same relationship as all mothers have with their sons.

In the video, Abhishek can be seen having a conversation with Jaya Bachchan and a friend when she notices something on his clothes and quickly brushes it off. Abhishek however just continues on with his conversation. Take a look: