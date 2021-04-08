Jaya Bachchan Birthday Special: Unseen pictures of the veteran star her family

Jaya Bachchan as many of you know is an Indian film actress, politician and a member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party. She was born on 9 April 1948.

She has won a number of awards during her career, 3 Filmfare Awards for Best Actress, 3 Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress, the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007.

In 1992, she was also awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

She is famously known for being married to Amitabh Bachchan. She and Amitabh have two kids- a son, the famous Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan. Jaya is also mother-in-law to actress Aishwarya Rai.

Jaya Bachchan's best movies include Sholay, Abhimaan, Koshish,Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho and many more. She has done a great body of work and has taken every role she's played and given us something beautiful.

She has been making strides in her political career as well as she has been serving four terms in the Rajya Sabha from Samajwadi Party.

Here are some never seen pictures of Jaya Bachchan with her family: