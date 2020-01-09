Jawaani Jaaneman trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Tabu's quirky rom-com out all set to tickle your funny bones on Jan 31

New Delhi [India]: After sharing multiple character posters from the film, makers of Saif Ali Khan starrer romantic-comedy 'Jawaani Jaaneman' dropped its trailer on Thursday.

The quirky trailer of the film introduces the modern age father-daughter duo of Saif Ali Khan and newcomer Alaya F, in which the former aces the casanova look.

Besides the lead duo, actor Tabu is seen essaying the role of Alaya's mother in the film.

The trailer begins with a commitment-phobic Saif swaying to the revamped version of his iconic song 'Ole-Ole' which takes a turn where Alaya's pregnancy is revealed and it finally ends with the reunion of the family amidst humour and bittersweet banter.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

The light-hearted romantic movie will hit the theatres this year on January 31.