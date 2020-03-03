'Jawaani Jaaneman' becomes Saif Ali Khan's biggest solo hit of the year

Saif Ali Khan has been on a roll mesmerizing the audiences with his power-packed performances. Starting with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2019 where he played the antagonist to a fun and light-hearted role in Pooja Entertainment’s Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif has been raking in the moolah and how! The senior actor was attributed to be one of the major reasons behind Tanhaji's phenomenal success. After Baazaar, Jawaani Jaaneman has proved to be a commercial hit and has collected a good Rs 43 crores worldwide . Saif’s roles are being appreciated not only by the masses but by the critics too.

- Graphic showing a quick glance at Saif's career graph –

Laal Kaptaan (2019)

Total Box Office – 2.36 Cr

Kaalakaandi (2018)

Total Box Office - 6.32 Cr

Baazaar (2018)

Total Box Office - 25.61 Cr

Jawani Jaanemann (2020)

Total Box Office – 40.72 Cr

(Still running in cinemas)

Jawaani Jaaneman has outperformed Saif’s previous films as well. While Baazaar had crossed the Rs 25 crore mark at the box office, Jawaani Jaaneman has raked in more than double already. Having released on January 31, the film has seen a consistent spike in box office numbers. A film exploring the father-daughter relationship in today’s time, Pooja Entertainment's Jawaani Jaaneman is an entertaining watch.