Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday: Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan and others arrive for the retro-themed party; see pics

Bollywood's legendary lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar is celebrating his 75th birthday today. He ringed in his birthday with his family and friends from the industry, at his residence in Mumbai. The theme for Javed Aktar's birthday bash was Bollywood retro night and the stars kept their fashion foot forward as they arrived for the party. Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were all smiles as they snapped by the paparazzi.

For the party, the couple was seen twinning in red polka dot outfit. While Javed looked dapper in a red polka dot shirt and white pants, Shabana Azmi completed her retro look with a bandana and a denim shirt over her red saree.