Javed Akhtar wins Richard Dawkins Award, becomes only Indian to achieve this feat

Screenwriter and national award-winning lyricist Javed Akhtar was honoured with Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for 'critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values'. This makes Akhtar the only Indian ever to have won the prestigious award.
"Javed Akhtar wins Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for critical thinking , holding religious dogma up to scrutiny,advancing human progress and humanist values. Awesome," wrote Shabana Azmi on Twitter.
Stars like Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar and many others extended their wishes to the lyricist congratulating him on the achievement.
The Richard Dawkins Award recognises individuals who “publicly proclaim the values of secularism, rationalism, upholding scientific truth”.
Other famous holders of this award include Bill Maher, Ricky Gervais.
Akhtar is known for voicing his opinions on various social issues, including topics like CAA, islamophobia, Tablighi Jamaat.
