Javed Akhtar: The golden era can never be the present era

Yes, the golden times and yesteryears need to be preserved. However, while doing so, there is no need to curse the present era and the movies of today,” so Javed Akhtar pointed out at Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, India’s leading content powerhouse’s launch of their chat show – Komal Nahta… Aur Ek Kahani.
The format of the show is designed and presented by ShemarooMe, the latest OTT video streaming service, to get the best of the yesteryears under one roof and reminiscence about the power Bollywood classics still hold in today’s day.
The golden era of Hindi cinema was revisited with great fondness at an evening hosted by Shemaroo with a host of legends. The yesteryear celebrities attracted everyone’s attention with their entertaining, funny and emotional responses during an engaging on-stage chat. The first-of-its-kind Golden Selfie organised by ShemarooMe saw the Living Legends posing together with grace.
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, at the launch of the show said, “Shemaroo is doing a great job of restoring the good times and preserving the negatives of some of the greatest movies of Indian cinema.
We all should remember one thing — the golden era can never be the present era. In the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s we have had some of the best and also, at times, the worst of movies. Those were times when there was no focus on co-ordination.
The heroine wore a red sari, the hero used to wear a blue suit and the colour of the walls used to be green. Today, there has been a focus on professionalism and co-ordination. The times have changed. These are the days of faster communication.
Films of the golden era were according to the time. The communication then was so slow. That gave the director the liberty to have 12 songs in a film spanning three hours.”
Akhtar also highlighted that as communication became faster, not only did movies become shorter, the photography, sound and acting also changed. The average standard has improved.
Yesteryear actress Kamini Kaushal who took to cinema in 1946 through Chetan Anand's film Neecha Nagar, shared, “It makes me very proud to be a part of the golden era.
Long ago I used to live in the same lane as the shop and I used to collect the films from the Shemaroo shop that I had missed watching in theatres.” She added that emotions are important. “Without emotions we cannot be human.”
Speaking about music in today’s films, music composer Pyarelal, of the famous Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo, said, “If one dreams of becoming a musician, one has to learn the art.
The best way is to become a student of Indian classical music. Music is the same. It only changes with time. Pehle dil hazar hote the, koi yaha girta tha, koi waha. Magar aaj dil batameez ho gaya hai!”
Popular radio announcer Ameen Sayani, famous for his Binaca Geetmala and his inimitable style of addressing the audience with ‘Bhaiyo aur Behno’, was something the audience waited for.
For all those who have grown up listening to these lines, it was a moment of joy as the octogenarian flaunted his famous announcement style to interact with the people.
“It is a moment of pride for me personally as I am sharing the stage with those whom I have always been a fan of back in time. Also, I have had the privilege of interviewing almost every one of these greats present here today,” shared Sayani.
Komal Nahta has already shot the show with artists like Jeetendra, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar, Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra, Gulshan Grover, Poonam Dhillon, Sooraj Barjatya, Satish Kaushik, Pyarelal, to name a few, sharing many entertaining and unheard of tales.
A mix of funny anecdotes, emotional turmoil, career obstacles, striking revelations shows the other side of the stars.
Komal Nahta, Trade Analyst, shared his contentment, “It’s an absolute treat for the audience who want to know their favourite stars up, close and personal.
I am thankful to Shemaroo for helping build this together and presenting today’s generation and audience of all age groups some of the never-heard-before, fun and entertaining stories by bringing the most celebrated names under one roof from the golden era.
Celebrities have already given star rating to the show and I am sure audience will be craving for more once this goes on air.” Komal Nahta… Aur Ek Kahani will go on air soon on ShemarooMe, DTH and all other platforms of Shemaroo.
