Javed Akhtar: The golden era can never be the present era

The golden era of Hindi cinema was revisited with great fondness at an evening hosted by Shemaroo with a host of legends. The yesteryear celebrities attracted everyone’s attention with their entertaining, funny and emotional responses during an engaging on-stage chat. The first-of-its-kind Golden Selfie organised by ShemarooMe saw the Living Legends posing together with grace.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, at the launch of the show said, “Shemaroo is doing a great job of restoring the good times and preserving the negatives of some of the greatest movies of Indian cinema.

We all should remember one thing — the golden era can never be the present era. In the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s we have had some of the best and also, at times, the worst of movies. Those were times when there was no focus on co-ordination.

The heroine wore a red sari, the hero used to wear a blue suit and the colour of the walls used to be green. Today, there has been a focus on professionalism and co-ordination. The times have changed. These are the days of faster communication.